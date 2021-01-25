Spread the love



















DC Felicitates Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Winner Rakesh Krishna Who Interacted with PM Modi

Mangaluru: Rakesh Krishna, hailing from Bannur village in Puttur, who was chosen for the Central government’s prestigious ‘Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ award, is one among the 32 children in the country to win Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021, and he interacted with PM Narendra Modi through a virtual conference held at Zilla Panchayat office, Mangaluru on Monday, 25 January 2021 at 12.30 pm. The PM, on this occasion, also watched a video clip prepared by the district administration on the achievements of the boy, in the presence of Rakesh’s family members and DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.



Rakesh Krishna is the son of Ravishankar Nekkila, an agriculturist and Dr Durgarathna, residents of Bannur, Puttur. Rakesh is a first-year PU student and became the winner of the gold medal in the national level ‘inspire award’ science model contest organized by the Department of Science and Technology of the Central Government. He was chosen for participating in the international science programme held in Japan. Rakesh Krishna is always very eager to invent things in the field of science.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the contribution of children in raising awareness about handwashing during the COVID-19 pandemic and said that a programme tastes success if they become part of it. In an interaction with the ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ awardees via video conferencing, PM Modi praised the winners and said they should never stop working and stay humble all the time. He also asked them to work for the country, urging them to think of what they can do as the nation approaches the 75th year of its Independence. The prime minister also asked them to read biographies and said it will keep inspiring them.

Speaking to Rakesh Krishna who had made farming equipment, Modi said modern agriculture is the need of the country. Children also played a big role in spreading awareness about sanitation as part of the ‘Swachh Bharat’ programme, he said. The government of India has been conferring the Bal Shakti Puraskar under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in the field of innovation, sports, arts and culture, social service, scholastic field, and bravery.

Following the interaction with PM Modi, Rakesh interacting with media personnel said, “Since my father is an agriculturist and due to that, I learned few basic problems of farmers, where presently it’s hard to find skilled workers resulting in lower food output, which has been a big problem these days. Therefore by using my knowledge of science and innovation, I decided to contribute something from my side towards the farmers of India. In my project, I was also helped by my sister Rashmi Parvathy and also being my mentor in inventing this sowing machine called ‘Seedographer’ to perform systematic cultivation”.

He further said, “Since the Seedographer is manual, it can be used to sow seeds, and simultaneously water and fertilizers can be added which can lead to a high percentage of germination. I have experimented with this machine in our fields by sowing seeds of paddy, ragi and jowar, and it took me nearly 3 to 4 years to make this machine weighing around 15 to 18 kg. The best part of this machine is, it is a one-time investment, with a little maintenance cost, which will really help the farmers when labour cost is increasing day by day.

“I will make further changes to this machine, thereby making the farming system unified so that farmers can easily afford to buy it. I will install sensors which can sense the moisture of soil and motors to make it automatic. I will continue to do more research to address the problems faced by farmers so that further changes could be done to the machine in solving the problems of farmers. I am totally overwhelmed in interacting with PM Modi even though it was a virtual contact, and I am hoping to meet him personally someday. I am very grateful to my teachers, principals of my education institutions for their unstinted support and encouragement in this innovation project of mine” added Rakesh. During the occasion, DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra felicitated Rakesh Krishna in the presence of his parents Ravishankar K and Dr Durgarathna C.