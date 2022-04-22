‘DC has Instructed to Maintain Status Quo in Renovation Work of Masjid’- Top Cop/Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar



Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held by Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, ” The leaders of The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had met me in my office this morning demanding the cancellation of a masjid’s licence and an investigation by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) after a temple-like structure was allegedly found inside the mosque at Gurupara Hobli. As per VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell, the temple-like structure was found when the mosque was being demolished for renovation. I had visited the spot and to avoid any untoward incidents police personnel have been stationed in the area. Meanwhile the district administration is working on the issue.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra briefing the media had said that the administration had received information from field officials and police about the matter. “The district administration is looking into the old land records and entries regarding the ownership details. We will take the report both from the endowment department and the Waqf board.We will check the veracity of the claim and take an appropriate decision soon. Till then I have been instructed them to maintain the status quo and requested people not to jump into conclusions and to maintain peace”

The president of the Jumma Masjid Malalipete, Mohammed Mamu,had said that the mosque has a history of nearly 900 years and during renovation work the Masjid’s old structure was seen and misunderstood to be a temple. “We have all the records,” he said. Meanwhile, Purandar, the tahsildar of Mangaluru said, that in 2001, 90 cents land was sanctioned for building a mosque, and now an inspection is undertaken, also discussion is held with the mosque committee, and we informed the same to the Deputy Commissioner, who has quickly taken up the issue.

Also MLA Dr Bharath Shetty, having visited the spot said, “It should be noted that the land which was allotted to build a mosque in 2001 was a government land. However, later after getting the land registered with the Wakf board,the mosque was constructed. As of now, with the appearance of signs of temples seen inside the structure, we have directed the issue to the concerned authorities for comprehensive investigation, until then no work should be taken up”