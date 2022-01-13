DC Issues an Order to CLOSE Down Recreation Clubs with Immediate Effect till Next Orders

Mangaluru: As there is a spike in Covid-19 cases in DK and in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra on Wednesday issued an order directing all recreation clubs in the district to close down with immediate effect till further orders. Meanwhile, speaking at a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Dakshina Kannada, Minister in-charge of the district S. Angara asked the officials to keep all government hospitals ready for COVID-19 treatment.

The Minister said that the Government Wenlock Hospital in the city will face more pressure in giving medical treatment to COVID-19 patients. However, he said that at the moment the government has not taken any decision to close these schools and colleges in the district, but if there is a BIG rise in cases in the coming days, schools and colleges could be shut. The Minister said that those who refuse to wear masks should be convinced of the need to wear them. Those who have not taken the vaccine against COVID-19 should also be convinced of the need to get themselves vaccinated, he said.

DC Dr. Rajendra also said that of the 16 oxygen generating units, 15 are functioning. Private hospitals too are ready to treat COVID-19 patients. “The present situation does not demand closure of all educational institutions. Only such schools which report the highest number of cases will be asked to close down temporarily” said DC. .