DC Jagadeesh Clarifies on Man Claiming Magnetic Power after Taking COVID Vaccine

Udupi: After taking COVID vaccine shots, few people have complained of side effects such as fever and body ache. However, a man from Udupi has made a bizarre claim about vaccine side effects.

Ramdas Shet of Udupi has taken the side effects of the vaccine to a whole new level as he claimed to develop magnetic powers after taking the first dose of the vaccine.

Ramdas has claimed that metal objects were easily getting stuck on his body after taking the second dose of the COVID vaccine a few days back. To justify and prove his claims, Ramdas made a video that has gone viral on social media. In the video, coins, plates, and spoons can be seen sticking to his body.

After the video went viral on social media the Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh clarified and said that the district health officials carried out the health checkup of Ramdas Shet at the District Hospital on June 14. During the check-up, magnetic power was confirmed on his body. But the magnetic power was not developed after taking the dose of the vaccine. Ramdas Shet is also suffering from Blood Pressure and Diabetes. There may be some other problems in his body and the exact reason will be known after a proper report from the doctors. We cannot confirm that it has happened after the vaccination. A conclusion can be drawn only after proper investigation.

Such incidents have also been reported earlier in Mumbai, Delhi and other places.

