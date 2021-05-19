Spread the love



















DC Jagadeesh Cracks down on lockdown violators, seizes vehicles

Udupi: Deputy commissioner G Jagadeesh, made a surprise visit to the city and seized vehicles plying on the roads unnecessarily during the time of lockdown here on May 19.

Despite repeated requests by the police, two-wheelers are spotted on the roads violating the Covid-19 lockdown guidelines.

DC Jagadeesh visited various places in Udupi City as well as Malpe and warned the public, moving around unnecessarily during the time of lockdown.

On May 18, Deputy commissioner G Jagadeesh has strictly warned the public through social media that the vehicles of those violating the lockdown guidelines would be seized. People should walk to nearby groceries and shops to purchase essentials.

