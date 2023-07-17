DC K Vidya Kumari Flag offs Agnipath recruitment rally in Udupi

Udupi: First Agnipath recruitment rally of the district organised till July 25 at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Ajjarkad, Udupi began on Monday, July 17. Deputy Commissioner K Vidya Kumari flagged off the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Vidaya Kumari urged the candidates to identify definite goals in life and strive continuously to reach their goals. Success comes only through continuous efforts and the younger generation should not get dissuaded with failures.

She wished a bright future to the youth keen to join the armed forces through the Agnipath scheme of the Army.

Monday’s selection rally witnessed the participation of 665 candidates — 41 from Chikkamagaluru, 59 from Udupi, 88 from Dakshina Kannada, 91 from Davangere, 92 from Shivamogga and 294 from Haveri districts.

The candidates were grouped into hundred and were initially made to run 1,600 meters. Those who completed the run within 5.30 to 5.45 minutes were grouped separately, while those who failed were rejected.

Candidates who failed by a few seconds were seen pleading with the Army officers to consider them even as the latter advised them to try next time.

Besides the 1,600 meters run, candidates had to participate in the 9 ft trench jumping and pull-ups. Medical examination to ascertain their physical standards too was conducted.

The district administration made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the rally and arranged accommodation for candidates at nearby choultries and halls.

In all, 6,800 candidates from Bagalakot, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Davangere, Gadag, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts registered for the selection rally.

Recruitment would be done for Agniveers-general duty, technical, tradesmen and clerk/storekeeper positions.

Additional DC B.N. Veena, Army’s Additional Director General (Recruitment) Major General R.R. Raina, Mangaluru Army Recruitment Cell’s Head Colonel Anuj Gupta and others were present.

