DC Kurma Rao holds Peace Meeting ahead of Reopening of Colleges – Appeals to follow Court Order

Udupi: Ahead of the reopening of colleges on Wednesday across the district, Udupi District Deputy Commissioner, Kurma Rao called a peace meeting at his office on February 15.

After the Peace meeting, DC Kurma Rao M addressed the media and said, “The district administration is all set to reopen the PU and Degree Colleges from February 16 as per the High court and state government direction. As a precautionary measure to maintain the law and order situation in the district, we had called a peace meeting. All the community leaders, political parties and student union representatives participated in the meeting and expressed their views on maintaining law and order in the district.

DC Kurma Rao further said, “We have appealed to all the leaders to maintain law and order in the district and also asked to follow the high court order in all the PU Colleges without fail. Students and their parents should follow the guidelines given by the High Court until the final order comes. He also requested the organisations and community leaders to maintain a peaceful environment in the educational institutions. One should take the law into their hand, the police department will take stern action against those who violate the rules.

Udupi SP N Vishnuvardhan said that the police department has conducted peace meetings in all police station limits. The Department has made all the security arrangements in the college premises across the district. More than 700 police staff along with 8 DAR and 2 KSRP platoons are deputed to maintain law and order in the district.

Additional DC Sadashiv Prabhu, Additional SP Siddalingappa, ZP CEO Dr Naveen Bhat and others were present during the peace meeting.