Spread the love



















DC Launches ‘ONE MORE BREATH’ Project by Round Table Clubs at Govt Wenlock Hospital

DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra Launches ‘ONE MORE BREATH’ Project by Round Table Clubs (Association of 41 Clubs of India and Round Table India Trust) at Govt Wenlock Hospital



Mangaluru: Following their Maiden project of ‘ONE MORE BREATH’ launched at Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay, the Second ‘ONE MORE BREATH’ project was inaugurated on Friday 9th of July 2021 at The Wenlock District Hospital, Mangaluru. This project was carried out under the aegis of Association of 41 Clubs of India and Round Table India Trust. Dr. Rajendra K.V., Deputy Commissioner, D.K. District, Mangaluru will be inaugurated the project at Wenlock District Hospital in the presence of Dr. Sadashiva, District Medical Officer, D.K. District; Denzil Castelino, Chairman Mangalore 41ers Clubs 120 and Tr Vinay Fernandes, Chairman, Mangalore Round Table 115. 41er M Aleem, Chairman, Area 3, 41 Clubs of India will be the guest of Honor. In-coming Chairman of Mangalore Round table-115 Royster D’souza was also present, among other members of MRT-115.

Under this project, a total of 50 beds, 50 bedside tables, 2 crash carts, 5 nebulizers, 5 multipara monitors, 2 infusion pump, 2 suction machine, 5 BiPAPs, 10 single flow oxygen concentrators, 20 dual flow concentrators, 50 IV stands, 50 Pillows, 150 Pillow cases, 150 Bed sheets, 150 Blankets, 150 Towels and 50 chairs have been donated at a total cost of Rs. 52,81,000/-. This project has been undertaken by Mangalore Round Table 115 of Round Table India Area 13 and Mangalore 41ers Club 120 of Area 3. The first one being a 25 bed ward at Fr. Mullers Hospital, Thumbay where the Project launched was on 28 June 2021. The total cost of both the wards donated to D.K. District is Rs. 78,65,000/- (Rupees Seventy Eight Lakhs Sixty Five Thousand Only)

‘One More Breath’ Project by Round Table Clubs Launched at Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay

In his inaugural address, DC Dr Rajendra Kumar said, “I was not aware that Round table has been doing yeomen service to the community, and now that I know about it, I will definitely associate with you all for future community service projects. This is indeed a BIG donation with all the required equipment and other Covid related things to this new Covid Ward at Wenlock Hospital, which will surely benefit the Covid affected patients. On behalf of the district administration I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone behind this Óne More Breath’ project. Keep up the good work that you all are entrusted with, and may God bless you all for all the good things you do for the society”

Round Table India and The Association of 41 Clubs of India are both charitable organizations and are ably supported by Ladies Circle India, Round Table Trust and Round Table Foundation. The Association of 41 Clubs has 235 clubs across India, who are currently engaged in COVID relief work and executing numerous projects in India. The Mangalore project is part of a pan-India project to equip hospitals with over 2000 beds along with related equipment. The One More Breath project has currently set up a 180-bed facility in KIMS hospital, Hubli and a 50-bed facility in Kolhapur, under the guidance of Area 3. In addition to this, 41 Clubs of India, Area 3 has also donated about 40 oxygen concentrators, 9000 masks, and numerous BiPAP machines, oximeters, and thermometers to various hospitals across Puttur, Bangalore, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chickmagalur, Tumkur, Davangere, Hubli, Dharwad, Ballari and Belgaum, under the leadership of Area 3 Chairman 41er Aleem.

Round Table India is a non-religious, non-political and non-sectarian organisation offering its members the best opportunity to connect with each other, to give back to the society. Round Table India has 325 Tables located in 119 cities and towns, comprising businessmen, entrepreneurs, technocrats and professionals, men who can rise above personal concerns to seek and serve the larger needs of the community. Round Table India is the only association with ZERO OVERHEAD. Every Rupee donated is used for Brick and Mortar construction. No Admin Costs. Administration cost is met by Members’ Annual Subscription Fees. Maximum leverage of donations deployed. Over the last decade Round Table India has built on an average one classroom per day across India.

As they say that Charity begins at home, and this charity which begins at home, must reach out to all the people, especially those in need. Robert Kennedy said that the purpose of life is to contribute in some way to make things better. During the pandemic , everyone was/is in difficulties, being sick, no jobs, no food and shelter etc. Everyone needed charity from one another. It’s nice to note that in this crisis many people of goodwill, government as well as organizations like Round Table have come forward to help the needy. With the raging Covid-19 pandemic that has struck the world leaving it paralysed with suffering and deaths, organizations like Round Table have played a vital role during this second phase of the Pandemic crisis.

In conclusion, the joy of being able to bless and give someone you love and care, and to make them smile, is priceless. The satisfaction that comes from making a difference in the lives of others cannot be overstated. Knowing that you have helped make someone else’s life a little brighter and better is a special feeling, and one that will last with you for a long time. And in our world of plenty we can spread a smile of joy. So if you are looking for a way to enhance your act of sharing and giving experience, try giving back now. Let’s give to the less fortunate, ashrams, non-profit organizations, needy families and children, and others a feeling of hope, and make a difference in their lives. A great community service by Round Table India and others through this “One More Breadth project”.

Let me end this column Quoting Saint Mother Teresa-“If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving. At the end of life we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made, or how many great things we have done. We will be judged by “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless, and you took me in. I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things. A life not lived for others is not a life. Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person. Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”, and for that matter, Round Table India, with its chapters spread all over India, including Mangaluru are doing yeomen service to the community through various projects.

ABOUT ROUND TABLE INDIA (RTI) :

Round Table India (RTI) and Ladies Circle India (LCI)  Round Table is a non-political and non-sectarian organization of young men in the age group of 18 and 40. Round Table is an international movement created to promote Service through Fellowship is spread across 52 countries consisting of around 40,000 plus tablers. Through fellowship, endearing young men of ROUND TABLE INDIA (RTI) & LADIES CIRCLE INDIA (LCI) have been serving the community for over 50 years. Individual clubs called Tables are made up of like-minded members who call themselves Tablers numbering no more than 25 per Table. The wives of Tablers can be a part of the Round Table movement by forming their own club which is called a ‘Ladies Circle’ and the members proudly call themselves ‘Circlers’.

Keeping the millions of underprivileged children in mind, the National Project of Round Table India is “Freedom through Education”, in pursuit of educating 1 Million Children. The current status: half a million children educated and about 750 schools built with a total spend of ` 80 crores. Several initiatives have been adopted under “Freedom through Education” like constructing Buildings for Primary Schools, providing infrastructure, provision of educational accessories, Health Care, Vocational and Individual Child Related Programs across the country.

Eminent personalities like Super Cop Kiran Bedi, Lead India winner R K Mishra, Kajol and Ajay Devgan, Sabeer Bhatia, Narain Karthikeyan and Madhavan have supported Round Table India in its mission to educate underprivileged children by being voluntary ‘Goodwill Ambassadors’. We are a ZERO overhead organization. All administration expenses of Round Table India and member tables are met from membership collections alone. Donations received are strictly utilized for Charity only, for which we have a separate Charity Account.

Please visit www.41ClubsOfIndia.com for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...