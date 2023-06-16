DC of DK & ZP CEO Dr Kumara Transferred, Mullai Muhilan New DC of DK

Mangaluru: Mullai Muhilan M P IAS is appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada and ZP CEO Dr Kumara IAS has been transferred to Mandya District as Deputy Commissioner on June 16.

The governor of Karnataka issued the transfer order on June 16. Mullai Mhilan who was the Executive Director, Centre for Smart Governance, Bengaluru has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada district. The DC of DK, Ravi Kumar MR IAS has been transferred.

The CEO of Zilla Panchayat Dr Kumara IAS has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as DC of Mandya district.

