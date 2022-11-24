DC Ravikumar and CEO ZP Dr Kumara Flag Off ‘Electoral Roll Revision 2023’ Awareness Jatha

Mangaluru: The District Administration along with the Zilla Panchayat and Education Department, jointly organised an awareness Jatha “Revision of Electoral Roll 2023”, at the University College, Hampankatta here, on November 24.

Deputy Commissioner Ravikumar M R and CEO of Zilla Panchayat Dr Kumar flagged off the ‘Electoral Roll Revision 2023’ Awareness Jatha at the University College, Hampankatta.

Addressing the gathering DC Ravikumar said, “As we all know, India is a democratic country. Every person who is born here becomes a citizen of this country. When citizens complete 18 years of age, they should register their names in the voter lists to establish their rights. For the future of democracy, they should actively participate in the elections and exercise their rights. They should elect eligible candidates by casting their valuable votes to form a democratic government”.

DC further said, “Everyone has the right to know about their voting rights. So, we have organized Electoral Roll Revision 2023 awareness Jatha. Every five years, we have the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Many of our citizens who turn 18, do not register their names in the electoral roll. Every citizen should be encouraged to register their name on the voters’ list. Their cooperation is also necessary to bring a good government. If you know anyone who has completed 18 years in your neighbourhood, please encourage them to register their names in the voters’ list”.

DC also said, “This Electoral Roll Revision 2023 awareness Jatha is to bring awareness among the people of this district. I urge every citizen of DK district to register their names if they have completed 18 years and help in forming a good government”.