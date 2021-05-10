Spread the love



















DC Says ‘WALK’, CP Says ‘RIDE/DRIVE’ to Buy Essentials between 6 am-9 am! Who Is Right?

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra Says ‘WALK’, Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar Says ‘RIDE OR DRIVE’ to Buy Essentials between 6 am-9 am! Who Is Right? Whom should we listen to, the DC or the CP?. And in spite of Lockdown, on Sunday Dakshina Kannada reported 1694 Covid-19 cases and two deaths. And this is because the public is not adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines and are wandering in public places, for no reasons. People have no FEAR of COVID and have No FEAR of the LAW. “Estu Helidare Namma Janarige Bashe Illa” (No matter how many times you tell the people, they’re Ignorant)



Mangaluru : Ever since the government implemented the lockdown starting 27 April, there has been revised changes in shopping timings to buy your essentials too many times, and people are totally confused. While a politician comes up with his plans, simultaneously district administration officials come up with their version of lockdown rules- and this has led to total confusion, hassles and chaos. While grocery shops and other shops selling fruits, vegetables, meat and other essentials are open from 6 am-9 am, and HOPCOMS outlets and Nandini Milk Booths are open from 6 am till 6 pm, Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra had requested people to WALK to a nearby shops to buy their essentials, rather than use vehicles, to avoid congestion, in order to contain the Virus.

On the other hand, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar had said on Sunday that people may use vehicles to buy essentials during the 6 am to 9 am window and return home by 10 am. He also insisted that people should visit nearby shops by foot and avoid using vehicles. CP having said that, no matter what, the streets in front of the Kadri market, Kankanady Market and near Central market were packed with vehicles, with no parking space left whatsoever. Is this how people are trying to contain the pandemic through such mad rush and panic. Though the government has enforced curfew/lockdown days fortnight ago which started on 27 April and ended on 10 May, the Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the district, and on Sunday Dakshina Kannada reported 1694 Covid-19 cases and two deaths. And this is because the public is not adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines and are wandering in public places, for no reasons.

To break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, a 14-day stricter lockdown came into effect in Karnataka from Monday, 10 May from 6 am, and the tough restrictions will remain in force in the state till May 24. Notably, the state was already under ‘corona curfew’ since April 27. But as the number of cases continued to rise, the BS Yediyurappa-led government decided to extend the curfew. “As Covid-19 cases are surging in the state, corona curfew was not successful. It was crazy and Mad rush out there this morning as people got into a shopping spree to buy their essentials, after a total weekend lockdown on Saturday and Sunday. There were queues in front of shops, and in many places people were seen falling on each other to buy their required products. And even though a few cops were stationed near the busy markets/shopping areas, they took it very easy, saying that it was not their job to check on Covid-19 guidelines violated by people.

While Karnataka toll reached 18,776 with 482 people succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours, at 32.7% positivity rate in the past 24 hours, the state reported 47,930 fresh cases, and people still don’t have fear of Coronavirus, nor have fear of the law- and the example was seen this morning, with the mad rush at the shops to buy their essentials. While the Police Commissioner going live on Facebook on Sunday had urged people to strictly abide by the guidelines and warned of stringent action against violators, but seeing the chaos and beeline at the shops looked like no one gave a heed to Police Commissioner’s advice. “I urge my fellow Mangaloreans to follow the lockdown guidelines from Monday more strictly. We can only be successful in our fight against #COVID19 if we work together, Stay Home, Stay Safe!” said the police commissioner. But “Estu Helidare Namma Janarige Bashe Illa” (No matter how many times you tell the people, they never change) and that is exactly what we saw this morning with mad rush at shops.

In order to enforce the Covid appropriate behaviours, the government has authorised various civic agencies and district and local authorities to impose a fine of Rs 250 for not wearing masks and for the enforcement of social distancing measures, the police are authorised to book the violators under various sections of law.

Here is what is allowed during the lockdown from 10 May till 24 May- Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat, fish and animal fodder will be operational from 6 am to 9 am; Takeaway will be allowed from standalone liquor shops and outlets from 6 am to 9 am; Sale of vegetables and fruits through push carts, milk booths and Hopcoms outlets will be allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm; Home delivery of essential items will be encouraged 24×7 so that people don’t venture out of their homes;

Only scheduled flights and trains will be allowed to operate during this period; Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed; Cinema halls, shopping malls will remain shut for 14 days; Gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadium, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars, pubs and auditoriums, assembly halls closed till May 24; All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious and other gatherings will not be allowed during this period.

And as a precaution to contain the spread of Covid-19, and also staying in trouble with law enforcement officials, people should come out to buy essential commodities only when it is necessary. Else, they should remain in their homes. It’s not worth to roam around unnecessarily, or go for joyrides, because the cops are waiting to crack the whip on you by slapping fines, seizing vehicles and booking cases on various Acts. Please take lockdown seriously in the overall interest of everyone’s safety..or be ready to get your vehicle seized or get slapped with hefty fines for Covid-19 guidelines violations. The choice is yours!

The City police, having cracked down on violators at various checkpoints, as of May 9 since the lockdown started, have seized 1984 two-wheelers; 99 three- wheelers; and 144 four-wheelers. Total vehicles seized-2227. Cases booked under NDMA -61; EPIDEMIC CASES- 33 ; people slapped with Rs 250 fine for not wearing masks- 1557. SO BEWARE, DON’T COME OUT OF YOUR HOUSE-BE SAFE FROM COVID & ALSO BE SAFE FROM THE COPS?



