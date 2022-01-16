DC Seeks Report on Covid-19 Violations on Rathotsava at Sri Krishna Math in Udupi. However, why did the concerned district administration and the law enforcement authorities allow such a huge gathering at this festival in the FIRST PLACE, whereas for OTHERS the same authorities prevent or raid functions when they take place?

Udupi: Following a mass violation of the Covid-19 protocol at the Sri Krishna Math in Udupi, the district administration has directed the tahsildar to hold a meeting with the temple authorities. Deputy commissioner M Kurma Rao speaking to the media has said that he has directed the Udupi tahsildar to hold a meeting with the temple authorities and submit a report. He had said, “I have directed the tahsildar to meet the festival committee at the temple. I have also asked him to verify and collect details of the festival held on Friday”.

It is learnt, a Rathotsava with Brahmaratha and two more chariots was held at Sri Krishna Math as part of Makara Sankranti on Friday. Hundreds of devotees had participated in the festival, which was held in the presence of Swamijis. The footage of devotees participating in the festival, by violating the Covid-19 protocols, have gone viral, inviting the wrath of netizens. On Saturday, the temple also celebrated Choornotsava and Avabhrita Snana, which witnessed a large gathering of devotees.

On the Paryaya festival where Sri Krishnapur Math Swamiji Sri Vidyasagara Thirtha will ascend the Paryaya Peetha of the famous Sri Krishna Temple on Tuesday, the DC said that the Swamiji has made it clear that all the rituals will be held in a simple manner. We will have to wait and see after the celebrations with huge crowds in attendance will go viral, after which the concerned authorities will seek yet another report or file a case-which will be of no use within a certain time?

As per Udupi DC, “The Swamiji has sent a message to the people, that the Paryaya festival will be held as per religious traditions, and without pomp. The temple authorities are also aware of the Covid-19 restrictions,”, adding that the district administration will look into the issue. Meanwhile, it is learnt that Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat, who is also the honorary president of Paryaya Samiti, had told the media recently, that government protocols will be followed strictly during the Paryaya festival, and only a few public functions will be held symbolically. Sri Vidyasagara Thirtha had also urged devotees to cooperate, as the Math has decided to celebrate Paryaya in a simple manner, by focusing more on religious rituals.