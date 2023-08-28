DCP Dinesh Kumar Seeks Public Support in Making Mangaluru City Drug-Free

Mangaluru: In a bid to make Mangaluru city free from drugs, Mangaluru City police have formed ten-member teams, led by sub inspectors, for each police station. Eradication of drug rackets would be possible only with the cooperation of the public, said DCP (crime and traffic) Dinesh Kumar. At a grievance meeting held for SC/ST community members at the city police commissioner’s office here on Sunday, the DCP said that awareness programmes against drug abuse were being held in school and college campuses in the past two months. “Police have already registered several cases and the city can be cleansed if the public cooperates,” he said.



Girish Kumar, one of the participants, said that though the department has been acting stringently against the peddling of ganja and other drugs and their consumption, cases are being reported repeatedly. Dalit organisation leader SP Anand said that the SC/ST meetings should be held to find solutions to the problems faced by community members. The DCP directed officials to hold grievance meetings in all the police stations compulsorily on all third Sundays. “Hold special meetings in Dalit colonies if community members request the same.

Their rightful demands should be fulfilled, and problems should be solved. Further, the beat system should be in place without fail,” he said. To a request made by Anand, an activist, regarding a case of Dalit atrocity reported in Mangaluru South police station, DCP (law and order) Anshu Kumar said that he will look into the case and expedite the investigation. Dalit activists brought to the notice of the city police about wine shops functioning in the wee hours. Further, they also demanded action against cockfight gambling

