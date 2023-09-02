DCP Law and Order Anshu Kumar Transferred, Siddarth Goyal new DCP

Mangaluru: The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anshu Kumar has been transferred on September 2.

Anshu Kumar is a 2018 batch IPS officer and was serving as the SP of Coastal Security Police in Udupi before being posted as DCP Law and Order in Mangaluru City.

Siddarth Goyal will replace Anshu Kumar. The Mangaluru Commissionerate will lose an able down-to-earth officer who was ready to help the citizens with his soft and friendly nature.

Mangalorean.com wishes Anshu Kumar all the very best in his future endeavours.

Like this: Like Loading...