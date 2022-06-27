DCP Law and Order Hariram Shankar Transferred to Hassan as SP

Mangaluru: The Deputy Commissioner of Police Hariram Shankar has been transferred to Hassan as the Superintendent of Police.

Hariram Shankar joined the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate as the DCP of Law and Order on 20 November 2020. He is an able police officer, having worked as the DySP of Karkal sub-division, Udupi while holding the additional charge of ASP of Kundapur sub-division.

DCP Hariram Shankar, a batch 2017 IPS, is a native of Trissur, Kerala holding a mechanical engineering degree from NIT Calicut.

Hariram Shankar has now been transferred as the SP of Hassan replacing Srinivas Gowda.

Mangaluru Commissionerate will lose an able down-to-earth officer who was ready to help the citizens with his friendly policing.