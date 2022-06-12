DCW issues notice over attack on woman who accused Raj Minister’s son of rape



New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday issued a notice to the Delhi Police in connection to an attack on the 23-year-old woman who has accused Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Mahesh Joshi’s son of rape.

On Saturday night, the woman was walking with her mother near the Kalindi Kunj Road when two unknown persons approached her and threw a blue liquid on her face, according to the police.

She was immediately taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The Commission said that it has received a complaint regarding the attack.

The victim informed the DCW that the miscreants attacked her and threatened her to withdraw the rape case against Rohit Joshi, the son of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Mahesh Joshi..

Terming the incident as a “very serious matter”, the DCW has issued a notice and asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR registered in the matter.

The Commission has also asked to provide information about the steps taken by the police to ensure the safety and security of the complainant and her family, as well as a detailed action report by June 15.