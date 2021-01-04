Spread the love



















DD, AIR programmes watched most in Pakistan after India



New Delhi: Digital channels of Prasar Bharati’s Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR) have recorded digital growth of more than 100 per cent in the year 2020 as they touched more than one billion views and more than six billion watch minutes throughout the year.

Most important thing about this significant growth is that DD and AIR have gained popularity in Pakistan in 2020. After India, the maximum digital audience was from Pakistan followed by the US.

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, more than 2.5 million users joined the NewsOnAir app, the official Prasar Bharati app, during 2020. Apart from DD National and DD News, the top 10 digital channels of Prasar Bharati include Marathi news from DD Sahyadri, Kannada programming on DD Chandna, Bangla Samachar from DD Bangla and Telugu programming on DD Saptagiri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with school children was the most popular digital video of the DD in 2020.

Apart from this, the Republic Day Parade 2020, DD National Archives and a rare video of Shakuntala Devi were also among the most popular digital videos.

The Mann Ki Baat YouTube channel and Twitter handle have seen rapid growth in 2020, with more than 67,000 followers on Mann Ki Baat update Twitter handle.

Around 1,500 radio plays in various Indian languages are available on the DD-AIR network, which are now being digitized and uploaded on YouTube channels.