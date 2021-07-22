Spread the love



















DDPI and Tahsildar Ferry Students in Country Boat to Write SSLC Exams

Kundapur: In a heart-warming gesture, the DDPI of the district, personally came from Udupi and ferried two students in a boat to the exam centre to write the SSLC Examination on July 22.

It was a rare gesture in the Byndoor Taluk of Udupi district. For many days the rain has been continuously lashing the district and the Sowparnika River is flowing at a dangerous level. The state government has started the SSLC examinations on July 19 and today was the last day of examination. The students of Kuru Island in Maravanthe struggle to reach the exam centre due to the heavy rains.

Kuru which is a remote Island in Maravanthe under the Byndoor Constituency has not seen any development. The students and residents of Kuru Island still face problems with transportation. Although modern facilities have reached every village in India, the residents in Kuru depend on country boats to cross the river. The district is experiencing heavy rains and the Sowparnika river is flowing above the danger level. Parents help their children to reach the examination centres through country boats. Two of the students Shilpa and Sanjana of Government High School, Maravanthe residing in Kuru Island reach school every day by country boats. After crossing the river they have to walk half a kilometre to reach the school. Due to heavy rain, Shilpa and Sanjana faced problems in writing the SSLC examinations. When the matter came to the attention of the nodal officer Karaunakar Shetty, he made arrangements for the girls to reach the examination centre.

On July 22, when the news appeared in some local media, the Udupi DDPI H N Nagoora and Byndoor Tahsildar Shobha Laxmi personally went on a country boat to Shilpa and Sanjana’s house and took them to the examination centre by boat. The concern towards the students by DDPI and Tahsildar was very much appreciated by the public.

The locals have to depend on country boats and risk their lives to reach their destination which is just 200 meters away on National Highway 66. Even the little children are subjected to these perils to reach their schools. Despite their suffering for decades, the state government has not responded to their plight. About 9 families including Brahmins, Billava, Christian community stay on this Island and 15 students from here go to schools and colleges through country boats. The residents of Kuru Island are seeking a permanent bridge as early as possible.

Team Mangalorean also urges the district administration and the elected representatives to take concrete steps in building the Maravante – Kuru bridge instead of giving false assurances.

