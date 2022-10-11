Dead Body Found in Car Rolled Over on Railway Track, Four Arrested

Hassan: A dead body was found along with three others in a Bolero car that had rolled over on the railway track at Gadenahalli, near Shantigrama, here on October 11.

The deceased has been identified as Anand alias Umesh (50) from Belgaum. The accused have been identified as Raghu from Mehaboob Nagar Andra Pradesh, Shashi from Gadag, Ravikumar from Hosakote, Bangalore Rural and Raja Pasha from Bagalkot.

According to the police, On October 11, a Bolero car rolled over on the railway track at Shantinagar. When the locals gathered, they found a dead body along with three men in the car. They immediately called the police emergency number and informed them about the incident.

The police reached the spot and took all three occupants in the car into their custody. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were working in a Dhaba. Anand had stolen the money from the Dhaba which was kept at the cash counter. The accused then beat up Anand for stealing the money.

When the accused realized that Anand was dead, Raghu, Shashi and Ravikumar tried to dispose of Anand’s body. They left the body in the car and while trying to dispose of it in Gadenahalli, the car skidded and rolled over on the track from the upper Canal. The police also arrested the fourth accused Raja who was not in the car.

SP of Hassan Hariram Shankar also visited the spot for investigations.

