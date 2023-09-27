Dead rat found in food packet provided to the police on bandh duty

A dead rat was found in a food packet distributed to policemen on bandobast duty for the bandh, creating panic among the personnel on Tuesday.

This is the second instance wherein sub-standard food has been distributed to police personnel on duty. A day before, on Monday, Vidyaranyapura Police registered an FIR against a hotel for supplying food that had gone bad.

180 packets

On Tuesday, a dead rat was found in the “rice bath” packet distributed to traffic police personnel in Yeshwanthpur. The message was circulated, and all the food packets were soon discarded. There were around 180 food packets distributed to policemen on duty.

An inquiry has been initiated, and necessary action will be taken, said M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner (Traffic). He also added that the Inspector of Yeshwanthpur, who was given charge of supplying food to the personnel, was also issued a show-cause notice.

Case against manager

It may be recalled that a day before this incident, Vidyaranyapura police registered a case against the manager of a hotel on Hesaraghatta Main Road for allegedly supplying sub-standard food for the police personnel who were on bandobast duty for Ganesh immersion procession in and around Yelahanka sub-division on Sunday.

The Vidyaranyapura police had been assigned to arrange food packets for 1,200 police personnel deployed for bandobast duty. As per the directions, the police had arranged kharabath, kesaribath, and vada packets from a vegetarian restaurant on Hesaraghatta main road and distributed them to the police on duty.

However, some police personnel complained to the higher-ups about sub-standard quality and too much oil content, affecting the health of the staff on duty. Taking a serious note of this, police registered an FIR against the hotel authorities, charging them under section 273 (selling food or drink or any article which has been rendered or has become noxious) of Indian Penal Code.

