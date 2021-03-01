Spread the love



















Deadline for filing GST returns extended till March 31



New Delhi: Centre has extended the deadline for filing annual GST returns for the financial year 2019-20 till March 31.

Earlier the deadline for filing the returns was extended February 28.

In a statement on Sunday, the Department of Revenue said that the decision has been taken considering the difficulties expressed by the taxpayers in meeting the deadline.

“In view of the difficulties expressed by the taxpayers in meeting this time limit, government has decided to further extend the due date for furnishing of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for the financial year 2019-20 to 31.03.2021 with the approval of Election Commission of India,” it said.