Deadly storm inflicts widespread damage in N. California

A deadly storm battering northern California has inflicted widespread damage, with huge waves washing away walls of homes, in addition to mudslides, sinkholes and flooding reported across the region.

The forecast is for more ominous weather for the weekend and next week, reports the BBC.

As of Friday afternoon, over 53,000 homes and businesses were without power after hurricane-force winds knocked over large trees and downed power cables.

Neighbourhoods of San Francisco are still recovering from flooding, while weather forecasters say more wet and windy weather is coming to the area.

Two deaths were reported on Thursday — toddler died after a tree fell on his home, and a 19-year old woman was killed when she crashed her car due to wet roads.

Homes were damaged in the counties of San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Humboldt.

In Humboldt county’s Shelter Cove town, officials have warned that giant waves “can easily wash people and pets into the ocean”.

Meanwhile, emergency shelters have been opened for residents who were asked to evacuate their homes due to fears of flooding and landslides, the BBC reported.

Beaches have also been ordered to close along the coast.

Further inland, the Sierra Nevada mountains have accumulated over one foot of heavy snow, and more is expected.

The mountains are expected to receive up to three additional feet of snow in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

A “stronger” atmospheric river is expected to arrive on January 9 and persist into the next day, forecasters say, bringing more precipitation and gusty winds.

The storm comes just a year after California recorded one of its driest years on record.

On December 31, 2022, San Francisco saw its second-wettest day in over 170 years.

More than 105 million people across the US are currently at risk of severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Further east, some 30 million people are facing large storms that have already produced tornadoes in several states.