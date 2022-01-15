Deaf & mute girl has not been raped: Alwar SP

‌

Jaipur: Superintendent of Police (SP), Alwar, Tejaswini Gautam, in a surprising statement, has said that the deaf and mute girl, found on a culvert here earlier this week in a profusely bleeding state, has not been raped.

On the “basis” of opinion shared by JK Lon Hospital on Friday late evening, she said that the minor has not been raped and investigations are in progress to ascertain the cause of her injuries.

The SP said that the girl has injuries in her private part, however, facts like rape have not come to fore. Medical experts gave this information on basis of forensic, medical and technical experts, she added.

“We are investigating how she was injured at the culvert,” she said adding that “we shall share new facts once they are revealed”.

“The girl was seen walking alone on streets. She came to the city from a village in an auto, which has been traced but no trace of sexual assault has been found till date.”

“No doubtful person was seen along with her as she went on culvert. What left her bleeding in next 10 minutes is yet to be known. A total of 300 CCTV cameras have been explored,” the SP asserted.

The girl was found on culvert in Alwar on Tuesday morning in profusely bleeding state and was rushed to hospital in a serious state, where doctors performed a surgery for around three hours.

Thereafter police formed SIT inquiry.

Meanwhile BJP has objected to claims made by the SP and said that why such a statement has been made without SIT report.