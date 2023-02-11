Dean of KMC Inaugurates International Maxillofacial Surgeon’s Day Celebration at MCODS

Dean of KMC, Mangaluru Dr B Unnikrishnan Inaugurates the International Maxillofacial Surgeon’s Day Celebration at Manipal College Of Dental Sciences (MCODS), Mangaluru at Medical Education Hall, KMC, Mangaluru, with the theme ” Facial Trauma & Road Safety”.



Mangaluru: Although the International Maxillofacial Surgeon’s Day is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm on 13th February, given this year’s theme the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Manipal College Of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru conducted a Continuing Professional Development programme titled “Emergency Trauma Care: Evaluation and Management” on Saturday, 11th Feb 2023 in Medical Education Hall KMC Mangaluru, Light House Hill Road campus. The theme for this year is ” Facial Trauma and Road Traffic Safety.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr B Unnikrishnan Dean, KMC Mangaluru who was the chief guest for the programme and presided by Dr Ashita Uppoor, Dean MCODS, Mangaluru. Dr Junaid Ahmed-Asst Dean of MCODS was also seated on the dais. Eminent speakers from the Department of Emergency Medicine, Anaesthesia, Neurosurgery and General Surgery, KMC Mangaluru graced the occasion. Nearly 200 participants from various colleges in and around Mangaluru City. took part in the programme. The programme also highlighted emergency care delivery for trauma patients to all the doctors involved in primary trauma care.

Dr Premalatha Shetty delivered the welcome address- Associate Dean and Head of Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, MCODS, Mangaluru. In his address to the audience chef guest Dr B Unnikrishnan- the Dean of KMC, Mangaluru said, “With no doubt, the department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, MCODS, Mnagaluru has played a vital role in organizing this seminar with experienced resource persons delivering talks on various subjects relevant in this field. Oral and maxillofacial surgery is very interesting where surgical speciality focuses on reconstructive surgery of the face, facial trauma surgery, the oral cavity, head and neck, mouth, and jaws, as well as facial cosmetic surgery/facial plastic surgery including cleft lip and cleft palate surgery. And at MCODS we have energetic, dedicated and committed doctors and the healthcare fraternity who are putting all their efforts and giving the best service to the patients. My appreciation and compliments to the MCODS team under the guidance of HoD Dr Premalatha Shetty who has arranged this session”.

Dr Premalatha Shetty -Associate Dean & Head of Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, MCODS

Felicitation of Social Worker Mulky Ganesh Nayak

Also speaking on the occasion, Dr Ashita Uppoor-the Dean of MCODS said, ” This is a well-planned programme by the dept of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery team who have worked hard to make it a success, and with renowned resource persons lined up to deliver their talks in various subjects, will make the programme more interesting, so that the participants will gain more knowledge and needed information. The Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at MCODS has progressed by leaps and bounds as a centre of excellence for craniofacial surgery, and over the years has performed complex surgeries of the head and neck region which is very unique all over the country.MCODS has three main goals and objectives, which cover all the aspects of grooming a student into a mature, Knowledgeable and responsive dentist, ever willing to meet the needs of the patients and society at large. At MCODS, your success is as important to us, as it is to you. We offer a helping hand every step of the way, from your first visit, to completing your degree and beyond”.

On the occasion, Social Worker Mulky Ganesh Nayak who has been helping the MCODS team in various projects with his kind voluntarism was felicitated by the Dean of KMC, along with other dignitaries on the dais. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Dharnappa -the professor in Oral & Maxillofacial, and the formal function was meticulously and eloquently compared by Dr Joanna Baptist- Associate Professor in Dept of Oral & Maxillofacial.

Resource Persons- (L-R): Dr Dr Jeedhu Radhakrishnan; Dr Madhusudan Upadya; Dr Arjun Shetty; and Dr Ashfaque Mohammed

The eminent speakers for the day were Dr Jeedhu Radhakrishnan- Associate Professor, Dept of Emergency Medicine, KMC, Mangaluru who spoke on ” Initial Assessment and Primary Care in Trauma”; Dr Madhusudan Upadya- Professor and HoD of Emergency Medicine, KMC, Mangaluru who talked on ” Airway, Ventilation and Shock”; Dr Arjun Shetty- Professor and HoD dept of Neurosurgery, KMC, Mangaaluru, who spoke on ” Neurological Consideration in Trauma Patients”; and Dr Ashfaque Mohammed- Professor and HoD of General Surgery, KMC, Mangaluru, spoke on Thoracic, Abdominal and Pelvic Trauma”. Following their talks, each resource person during the Q & A session gave relevant answers to the queries posed to them by the participants.

In addition to today’s programme, on Monday, 13 February, which marks the ‘ International Maxillofacial Surgeons Day’, MCODS will also be organizing public awareness programme in the form of street plays in KMC Light House Hill Road (MAHE) Campus at 09:00 am; Service Bus Stand, Hampankatta at 10:00 am; Mangalore Central Railway Station at 11:00 am; and KSRTC Bus Stand, Bejai at 11:45 am. The objective of the public awareness programme will be to sensitize the public on the importance of adhering to road safety rules and to highlight the role of the public in accident scenarios on the road and highways. It will also create awareness about the role of Maxillofacial Surgeons as guardians of the face.

The MCODS team hopes that this continuing professional development programme and public awareness street plays will be of great use to healthcare professionals and the general public.

