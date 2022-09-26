Dean of Private Hospital in City Goes Missing

Mangaluru: A dean of the Allied Health Sciences in a private hospital in the city has gone missing since September 25 evening.

On September 25 evening, Dr Urban told his wife that he was going to the shop on his two-wheeler but had not returned home till late night.

The family members tried to contact him but his mobile was switched off. In this connection, the family members have filed a missing person’s complaint at the Pandeshwar police station.

The police are investigating.

