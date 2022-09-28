Dean of Private Medical College MISSING since Sunday still NOT TRACED

Anyone having information about Dr Urban D’souza are requested to contact Mangaluru South Police station, Pandeshwar near Fiza Mall 0824 222 0518.

Mangaluru: The dean of a private medical college in the City reported missing since Sunday, 25 September, as per complaint received by Mangaluru South police is still not traced. The missing person is Dr Urban J Arnold D’Souza, who was reported missing from his house in Valencia, on Sunday.

It is learnt that Dr D’Souza left his house around 7 pm, on his two-wheeler, after informing his wife that he was going to a nearby shop. As he did not return till night, his wife filed a complaint with the police.

Police said that Dr D’Souza’s mobile phone has been switched off. His mobile phone signal was traced for a brief period near Ullal Beach.

Even though a team of police rushed to the spot, they could not find him. Efforts are being made to trace Dr D’Souza, the police said. Mangaluru South police are investigating the case.

Colleagues at the hospital and friends are shocked as to what could have happened to such a well-educated and talented doctor having a vast credential to his medical career. He was appointed as Dean of Allied Health Sciences at the private medical college in December 2021. Dr Urban did his Masters in Medical Physiology degree from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, doctorate from Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal. He earned his MS degree later and was bestowed with the Fellow of Royal Society, London in the year 2018. He also achieved a certificate course in Medical Education from John Hopkins, USA.

His Qualifications: Masters in Medical Physiology – Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, MAHE Deemed University, Manipal; PhD (Medical Faculty): Stress – Alcohol Interaction – MAHE Deemed University, Manipal; MS – Academy of Medicine; Masters in Psychological Assessment & Masters in Counseling & Psychotherapy; FRSB: Fellow of the Royal Society of London in Biomedical Sciences, 2018; Academic & Research Experience: 1989 to 2002: Lecturer to Assistant Professor and Assoc. Professor of Physiology, Kasturba Medical College Mangalore; 2002 to 2004: Assoc. Prof of Physiology, Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Kelantan, Malaysia

2005 to 2007: Professor of Physiology, Department of Biomedical Sciences & Therapeutics, Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Malaysia; 2008 – 2010 – Professor of Physiology, KVG Medical College; 2011 – 2018 – Professor and Head, Department of Biomedical Sciences & Therapeutics [Preclinical – Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry and Pharmacology], Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Malaysia; 2018 –June 2021 Professor and Head, Department of Physiology, Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Malaysia.

A total of 32 years of teaching, administrative and research experience to MBBS, BDS, MD, Health Profession students, MSc and PhD in India & abroad; Guided and supervised 12 PhD students in Medical Sciences till date in India and Malaysia: (12 scholars); Guided 4 MD –Medical Physiology students till date; Guided more than 50 MSc Medical Physiology dissertation projects till date. He has been accorded many awards in excellence in teaching by the various colleges he tenured in and has many publications with many textbooks to his credit.

Having over 32 years of teaching experience with over 50 PhD theses he has guided, being a PhD examiner for universities in Malaysia, Brunei, Kuwait and India. He was Chief Editor: Borneo Journal of Medical Sciences: 2007 to 2018; Chief Editor: Matrix Science Pharma, Biopharmaceutics Journal 2018. He published 8 books; More than 150 full-length publications in Journals – Scopus, WOS, Elsevier, Andrologia, Indian, European, and Malaysian Journals.

Best teacher awards from Vice-Chancellor – year 2003, 2006, 2007, 2012, 2014, and 2018; Excellent Staff Service Award – years, 2005, 2011, 2019; Member of -Association of Physiology & Pharmacology Society of India; Malaysian Society of Physiology Pharmacology Federation of Asian Physiology Society

Anyone having information about Dr Urban D’souza are requested to contact Mangaluru South Police station, Pandeshwar near Fiza Mall 0824 222 0518.

