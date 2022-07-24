Dear Modi Sir, We Voted for You, Give us your Phone Number – Dr P V Bhandary

Dear Modi Sir, We Voted for You, Give us your Phone Number, MP, MLAs Don’t Do Any Work – Dr P V Bhandary

Udupi: “Our dear MP and MLAs, don’t go for any study tour to Leh Ladhak. Once you travel on the Parkala-Manipal National Highway, you will get a good experience. You may have a car worth Rs 25 lakhs but poor people don’t have all that. They are dependent on public transport. How can they travel through these potholes?” questioned well-known psychiatrist Dr P V Bhandary.

Bhandary was addressing the protesters at a protest meeting, organised by like-minded people against the pothole-filled National Highway at Parkala on July 24.

Addressing the protesters Bhandary said, “In the name of road widening, the situation in Parkala has worsened. Every day there is a long vehicle queue due to the huge potholes. Vehicles cannot move freely on the road. Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat in 2020 November said that the Parkala–Manipal stretch will be completed by 2021 May; unfortunately, the road work is still pending.”

Bhandary further said, “Dear Modi sir, please give me your phone number. We voted for you and not our MLA or MP. So they don’t do anything. At present, there is a triple-engine government. BJP is ruling in the country, state and also in the Udupi CMC, but the elected representatives are not doing anything for the common people.”

Bhandary also said, “We are giving 15 days to the administration to make the road pothole-free. If they fail, we will organize Kambala or Olympics on the same road. We voted for this government and have the right to ask for a suitable road”.

Many like-minded people and others took part in the protest.