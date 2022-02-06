Death of 28-year-old Woman at Falnir, Murder Suspected

Mangaluru: A 26-year-old woman was found dead in her husband’s house at Falnir. The deceased woman has been identified as Ayesha Afeefa (26), wife of Shaaban Misbah.

According to the complaint filed by Hasanabba, (father of the deceased), On April 14, 2019, Ayesha was married to Shaaban Misbah. After the marriage Shaaban and his mother, Razia were torturing Ayesha mentally and physically. On January 30, 2022, Shaaban had called Ayesha’s brother and said that Ayesha is sick. As soon as they got the call, Ayesha’s mother and brother went to Shaaban’s house in Falnir.

When they reached Shaaban’s Apartment, Ayesha was lying on the sofa and was not able to speak. Ayesha was taken to the hospital by auto, when they reached the hospital, the doctors checked Ayesha and said that she has already breathed her last. Shaaban said that Ayesha had committed suicide. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to Ayesha’s family and the burial was done at the Juma Masjid, Bunder.

Later Ayesha’s family members came to know that Ayesha was being tortured by her husband and mother-in-law and was killed by them.

Based on the complaint, the Pandeshwar police have registered an FIR against Shaaban and his mother Razia.