Death of Medical Student in 2014 Now to be Probed by CBI as Directed by Supreme Court

Death of Medical Student ROHIT RADHAKRISHNAN aged 22 of A J Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangaluru in 2014 Now to be Probed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as Directed by Supreme Court

Mangaluru: It has been eight years now since the headless body of ROHIT RADHAKRISHNAN (22), who was a final year medical student of AJ Institute of Medical Sciences, Mnagaluru was found near the beach road towards TannirBavi was discovered on the fateful morning of 23 March 2014. The tears of his parents Dr Sreedevi and Advocate Radhakrishnan are never dried. Even though it has been nearly 8 years now, the nightmares are still hounding them and his dear and near every night as well as days.

Rohit’s mother, Dr Sreedevi, a practicing pediatrician who was working at Bahrain at that time, could not bear the loss of her son, and his father Advocate Radhakrishnan is trying to bury his sorrows in his profession. But as you know, that is not easy as they are the one who lost their one and only child. Who could help them get over their sorrow, and grief? The fact is none! All friends and relatives could advise philosophy and may sympathize with the loss! But the mother and father, who suffered the real loss! How can they be consoled!?

The sad part is that there has been no support from any of the so-called democratic machinery! In our society what is the value for a human being? What are his rights? Does he have at least the right to live? Does society have the obligation to protect their fellow human beings? These basic human rights are being violated everywhere. In the case of Rohit Radhakrishnan, after discovering the mutilated body on the roadside, the basic action happened from the responsible to cover-up the incident trying to write it off as a freak accident!

It was the close relatives with the support of the media who made the hue and cry to open the case and relook into it! There have been quite a few cases like that of Rohit where the investigating authorities are writing it off as a suicide without any proof or evidence. After the public agitation only then they are taking little steps, even to investigate the case. In the case of Rohit Radhakrishnan, it has been going in the same direction! Initially police were trying to close the case, declaring and registering the case as an accident. Later declaring an CB-CID as an eye wash to pacify agitating parents and public. But Rohit’s father, being an advocate, knew that there was something fishy about the death of his son, that he never gave up the fight to get justice for his son’s death- and he had approached the High Court and later the Supreme Court.

And now it is learnt that on 3 November 2022, the Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bengaluru, to probe the death of medical student Rohit Radhakrishnan. Based on the representation of the father MS Radhakrishnan, a practicing advocate in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala, the case was handed over to CID, Bengaluru. In February 2015, the victim’s father sent a letter to the Karnataka chief minister appealing for the formation of an impartial probe team or to transfer the investigation to a credible agency, such as the CBI, to investigate the real cause of his son’s death.

Since there was no action on this request, he filed a writ petition before the Karnataka HC in April 2016 praying that the investigation be handed over to CBI, Bengaluru. Radhakrishnan then moved the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution praying for a change in the investigating agency. The Supreme Court on 3 November 2022 observed that except for obtaining further expert opinion from the department of forensic medicine and toxicology, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, there has been no further investigation in the case. It has urged the CBI to do further and thorough investigation on this mysterious death case.

Knowing the real cause of death is the fundamental right of their parents and society. If it is not happening very basic philosophy of the society itself will be questioned. Rohit’s father in his email sent to Team Mangalorean a year after his son’s death had asked these questions and he says questions are still not answered!-

Even after one year of the incident why the accident theory could not be established?

Why the investigators are not looking at the murder angle, when there are glaring evidences pointing to murder.

Why was the autopsy not conducted by a police surgeon?

Why was embalming done without the consent of immediate relatives?

Why is the video tape (mandatory) of the autopsy missing?

Why were the conflicting statements of his friends who were with him till the last moment were investigated further?

Why did the police try to hush-up the case declaring it as a freak accident/

Why was there an inordinate delay in even declaring a CB CID enquiry?

What was the outcome of that enquiry even after one year?

Why they have not questioned the local people who had identified the body and still believe it as a murder?

Will there be any justice at the end for the devastated parents and the relatives?

Will the truth ever prevail?

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES :