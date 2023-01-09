Death of student not due to food poisoning; Kerala Police suspect a plot

In a twist, the Kerala Police appears to have unearthed a letter written by a 19-year-old student from Kasargod, who passed away on January 7, and was initially suspected to be a death due to food poisoning.



The probe headed by Kasargod Superintendent of Police (SP), Vaibhav Saxena, who is a medical doctor by profession, has been credited for making the significant breakthrough in the case as he after making preliminary probe found something amiss.

Moreover, the suspected food poisoning incident after Anju Sree Parvathy along with her friends had ordered a special variety of biryani online to celebrate New Year’s in Kasargod, the state’s northern-most district which borders Mangaluru in Karnataka.

After having the biryani, she and her friends felt uneasy and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Anju was later hospitalised in Mangalore where she died on Saturday morning.

After she passed away the medical team at the Mangalore hospital had also raised doubts about the nature of death.

But the doubts about food poisoning strengthened after a few of those who had taken the food with the deceased also developed symptoms of food poisoning.

With the parents of the deceased seeking a proper probe, the police further took into custody her mobile phone and it was after that the police started to get enough signals that the case could be something different.

As of now the police probe team from their present detailed investigation has decided to record the death as a suicide and will probe deeper into it.

Further details were awaited.



