Death toll from heavy rains in China reaches 25

Beijing: The death toll from torrential rains in central China’s Henan province has increase to 25, while seven people remain missing, local authorities have confirmed.

Since July 16, over 1.24 million people in 89 counties, cities and districts have been affected by the extreme downpours and about 164,710 people have been relocated to safe places, Xinhua news agency quoted Xu Zhong, director of the office of Henan provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters, as saying to reporters on WEdnesday.

The natural disaster has damaged 75,000 hectares of crops, resulting in a direct economic loss of about 542 million yuan ($83 million).

The downpours have forced water to exceed flood season marks in nine large reservoirs and 40 medium-sized ones in Henan.

Several rivers were also flooded.

The rainstorms caused severe flooding in the provincial capital Zhengzhou, with subways ceasing operations, and railways, road and air transportation greatly affected.

Rescue efforts are continuing.

Meanwhile, the Central Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had sent more than 5,700 soldiers, armed police troops and militias to help with rescue work in over 30 dangerous sections.

More torrential rain is forecast to hit Henan by 2 p.m. (local time) on Thursday, according to the provincial meteorological observatory.

