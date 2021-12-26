Death toll from Malaysia’s floods rises to 46



Kuala Lumpur: The number of people who died in the massive floods in Malaysia has risen to 46, authorities said.

Besides those confirmed dead, at least five other individuals have been reported missing, Xinhua news agency quoted Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani as saying.

He also said 68 stretches of roads in Kelantan, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor were still closed due to the floods.

The number of displaced persons due to flooding in Malaysia has dropped to some 37,526 in five states as of 10:00 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) Saturday, according to data from the Malaysian social welfare department.

The worst-hit state is Pahang along the east coast of Peninsula Malaysia, with over 20,000 people being evacuated to flood relief centers, followed by Selangor state with over 16,000 evacuated.

The country’s meteorological department has warned of more rain and storms on Sunday in parts of Peninsula Malaysia and the northern Borneo state of Sabah.