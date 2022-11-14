Death toll from Seoul’s Halloween crowd crush rises to 158

The death toll from the crowd crush in Seoul’s Itaewon neighbourhood rose by one to 158, authorities said on Monday.

The additional victim is a South Korean woman in her 20s, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

A total of 132 South Koreans and 26 foreigners were killed during the crowd surge in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on October 29.

Funeral procedures for 130 South Koreans have been completed and the bodies of 24 foreign nationals have been sent to their home countries, it said.

Out of the 196 people injured, 10 are still being treated at hospitals, the authorities said.