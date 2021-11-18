Spread the love



















Debt Funds vs Hybrid Funds – What is the Difference?

As your goals, circumstances, budget, and needs change, so does your risk appetite and investment strategy. Thankfully, there are several types of mutual funds that you can invest in as per your risk appetites, such as equity funds, debt funds, hybrid funds, and more. Out of these, equity mutual funds carry the highest level of risk. And the other two mutual funds can be ideal for investors with a relatively lower risk appetite. However, how do you choose the right low-risk fund? Keep reading to find out.

Difference between debt funds vs. hybrid funds

Points of Debt mutual funds Hybrid mutual funds

difference Debt funds are open-ended

mutual funds. They invest in

Meaning fixed-income assets, such as Hybrid mutual funds invest in a

government bonds, corporate combination of equity and debt

bonds, treasury bills, certificates securities.

of deposit, debentures,

money-market instruments, etc.

Debt mutual funds carry the least Hybrid mutual funds may carry

amount of risk out of equity, debt, comparatively more risk depending

and hybrid funds. However, they on their composition. A fund

are not entirely free of risk. with more equity can be riskier

They do carry some credit risk compared to a fund that is more

and interest rate risk. concentrated in debt instruments.

Debt mutual funds like liquid Hybrid mutual funds may not be as

Liquidity funds can be highly liquid. liquid as they carry equityholdings. and This is one of the primary For this reason, they can be ideal

investment reasons why many investors for medium to long-term goals.

horizon use them to fulfill their

short-term goals.

Debt mutual funds are taxed as Hybrid mutual funds are taxed as

Taxation per short-term capital gains and per their asset allocation. Funds

long-term capital gains tax. Funds that have invested in more than 65%

that have been held for less than 3 of equities are taxed as equity funds.

years are taxed as shortterm capital These levy a short-term capital gains

gains. These are added to your tax of 15% if held for less than a year.

annual income and taxed as per the If the fund has been held for more

prevailing income tax slab rates. than 1 year, a 10% long-term

capital gains tax is levied.

Funds held for more than 3 years If the hybrid fund has 65% or

are taxed as long-term capital gains more debt securities, the rules

at 20% with indexation benefits. of debt fund taxation are applied.

Which one is better out of the two?

Both the categories of mutual funds offer different benefits. Debt funds can be good to evade risk. They are also highly liquid. Hybrid mutual funds, on the other hand, can be better for diversification. They can also offer more returns as they invest in equity in comparison but can add more risk too.

To sum it up

The Tata Capital Moneyfy App offers both hybrid and debt mutual funds that you can invest in as per your risk appetite. The app makes investing easy and safe and provides you with the best investing options in the market. You can choose a combination of equity, debt, and hybrid mutual funds and build a profitable investment portfolio on the Moneyfy App.

