Decayed Coconut Tree Uproots & Falls on City Bus Near Mallikatta Circle- No Damages or Injuries. Luckily around 25-30 passengers in Bus Route No 15 had a miraculous escape, as the tree landed on the rear top portion of the bus, near its ladder. With the coconut tree falling on the electric wires, it snapped the electric wires, and it will take till evening to restore the power back in the areas, from Mallikatta till Bunts Hostel/Jyothi Road

Mangaluru: Here is yet another example of the carelessness and negligence of the officials of Mangaluru City Corporation who don’t cut or trim trees that are old/decayed and pose danger to the motorists and pedestrians- and they take action only after the tree collapses and falls on vehicles or building or people. And one such incident happened this morning around 9.55 am on Tuesday, 17 August, where a decayed coconut tree located at the Anand Travels Bus Garage came crashing down and fell on a moving city bus no 15. Luckily the passengers around 25-30 travelling in that bus had a miraculous escape, since the tree landed slowly on the rear top of the bus, near to the ladder. There was no damage to the bus, nor any injuries to the passengers.

But this freak incident snapped the power cables and MESCOM people who were at the scene said that the restoration of power will be only in the evening since they have to replace new power cables etc. Thanks to Junior Engineer of Mescom Er Subramanya and Assistant Engineer Mubeen, who are at the scene, directing the Mescom crew to restore the power soon. Even area corporator Manohar Shetty, who is always present at any such incidents, interacted with Mescom officials and fire brigade personnel to rectify the problem. The incident would have been much worse in casualties if the electric wires had landed directly on the bus.

Antony Martis, a resident of Kadri Kambla Road who was at the scene when it happened, speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “I was at the cobbler fixing my footwear at around 9:50 am. Suddenly at 9:55 am, I heard a noise of something falling down, and to my surprise, it was an old coconut tree in the Anand Travels Bus Garage near Mallikatta Circle/Kadri Temple Dwara that fell on top of the City bus No 15. I quickly rushed to the spot, and requested the passengers not to touch any part of the bus, and alight with caution. There was no damage done to the bus, since the tree landed slowly on the top of the bus, after landing on the electric wires. It’s nice to note that the fire brigade from Kadri arrived in time and made the necessary arrangements in removing the tree and debris. Luckily there were not many people and motorists moving around in that area during the incident. Mescom crew were at the scene to fix the damaged electric wires, which will take hours to restore the power in certain areas in that vicinity”.

Good Samaritan & Chief of Traffic Warden Francis Maxim Moras controlling the Traffic chaos during the incident

Meanwhile, our Good Samaritan Francis Maxim Moras, the Chief of Traffic warden who was passing by helped in controlling the traffic to move smoothly amidst the chaos created by this incident. In conclusion, when the City is facing such kinds of incidents every now and then of trees falling/uprooting, the concerned authorities are expected to monitor a city-wide “tree census” to determine how many trees are really a danger to traffic or at risk of falling down during heavy rain and strong winds. Trees that are unable to bear the air pollution and decaying should also be identified. But it seems like no one is doing their job right- and as a result, we have trees come crashing down on vehicles etc now and then. A few officials from MCC say that when they are ready to trim or cut down old and hazardous trees, they are usually stopped by environment activists or Forest dept officials- so they are in a fix. On the other hand, the problem with our MCC authorities is that they wait till the trees fall, and then only take action–like many trees that had fallen due to rains recently.

The safety of pedestrians and of all road users should be the first and most important priority for National Highway authorities and also local authorities and also for a State body that has responsibility in this area. Some of these trees may have disease, which is a clear indication of root rot. Through this report, Team Mangalorean is asking as a matter of urgency with the concerned people at MCC and Forest department that old and hazardous trees are inspected and that those that appear in any way dubious should be promptly removed before they crash down resulting in injuries or death to motorists or pedestrians. And for every tree that is cut, plant 100 more trees, so at least human lives could be saved, and also prevent damages to property and vehicles.

In the past during monsoons, scores of old trees fell all over the city following strong gales, resulting in damages to vehicles and property. Most of the trees had no room for their roots to spread out and this led to gradual decay. In other cases, growing trees had their branches cut regularly on one side because they leaned on to private property; the trees grew up lopsided and leaned far onto the roads. This means their remaining branches too were regularly being trimmed and they lost strength. The concerned authorities are expected to monitor a city-wide “tree census” to determine how many trees are really a danger to traffic or at risk of falling down during heavy rain and strong winds. Trees that are unable to bear the air pollution and decaying should also be identified. But it seems like no one is doing their job right- and as a result, we have trees come crashing down on vehicles etc now and then.

The problem with our MCC authorities is that they wait till the trees fall, and then only take action–like many trees that have fallen due to rains. The safety of pedestrians and of all road users should be the first and most important priority for National Highway authorities and also local authorities and also for a State body that has responsibility in this area. Some of these trees may have disease, which is a clear indication of root rot. Through this report, Team Mangalorean is asking as a matter of urgency that these old trees are inspected and that those that appear in any way dubious should be promptly removed, or at least their branches trimmed before they crash down resulting in injuries or death to motorists or pedestrians. Thank You

