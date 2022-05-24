Decide, Commit, Succeed! After SSLC, The Best Among The Rest Join St Aloysius PU College

Mangaluru: After SSLC results were declared, parents and students seek admission in PU colleges in Mangaluru and many private PU colleges in the city are witnessing a huge rush of students for admissions, days after SSLC results were announced. According to colleges, this year there are students from Kodagu,Hassan and Kerala, who have come for admissions, while the response was poor or nil, during the last two years, due to the pandemic.

The courses most in demand are science and commerce. Computer science is the most preferred combination, say colleges. Meanwhile, due to students scoring good marks in this examination, colleges have increased the cut off by about 5% to 10%. Some colleges added that they had serpentine queues for admission, soon after results were declared.

And among the many PU Colleges in the City, the ONE PU College many students prefer and wish to get a seat is ST ALOYSIUS PU COLLEGE, Kodialbail, Mangaluru, and there has been a huge rush at the admission desk. They came from near and far; from the City, outskirts of city, out of town; some were rank holders; some with highest grades; some with grades eligible to get a seat; they were predominately mixed irrespective of caste, creed and religion-Christian, Hindu, Muslim; – all with an intention to join this prestigious Pre-University College in town.

And I say that all these students have made a right choice to come to St Aloysius Pre-University college after their SSLC to pursue their PU and further studies at this renowned institution- only of its kind in the City, with a vision “Empowering youth through excellence in education to shape a better future for humankind” . Why I say that St Aloysius institution is a renowned and prestigious institution, because being an alumni I have experienced all the good things from the Jesuits, the teachers and staff of this Alma Mater right from my 1st standard till B Sc. And I am quite sure for all these boys and girls who got an admission at St Aloysius PUC , it probably was a dream come true!

The Motto of St Aloysius institution is ‘Lucet et Ardet’-in Latin words which mean ‘Shine to Enkindle’ refer to the mind and heart. It is the deep desire of this Alma Mater to present to the nation and to the world men and women with minds bright with knowledge and creativity, and hearts burning with genuine love and concern for others. St Aloysius Institutions of the Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society, inspired by the person and mission of Jesus Christ, and guided by their motto commit themselves to spread the light of knowledge and wisdom and to kindle the ardor of faith that does justice by forming men and women for others, who are academically accomplished, emotionally balanced, morally upright, socially responsible, ecologically sensitive and professionally dedicated, so that they are a powerful force for the transformation of society.

All these thousands of students who had picked St Aloysius PUC did the right choice and their dream was to choose a career that would make their future bright and put a determined effort to achieve that goal, while pursuing their studies at this institution. Although there were not many options and choices to make during our college days, right now, the present generation have ample opportunities and lots of encouragement from the management and staff of this institute where they reach greater heights. But many have a general tendency to follow what others do. They should not do that. Students pursuing professional courses should realize their capacity and their inbuilt talent as to what they want to achieve.

In addition, they should try hard, make sincere efforts, inculcate the right attitude and self-confidence to realize their dreams. Parents, on their part, instead of imposing their views on their children as to what they should do, should guide them properly to help achieve their goals. Students should also discuss with their friends, parents and seniors in making the right choice after PUC, because other than Medicine and Engineering, there are many allied courses, which are in demand these days. So all you students of PUC, think well before you make your decision as to which career you’ll continue forward after PUC- make the right choice or ask your teachers or elders.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, principal, St Aloysius PU College, said, ” The number of students seeking admission has returned to the level of the days before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Students are coming for admissions from Madikeri, Hassan and other districts, and also from Kerala, which was not the case for the past two years. They are also demanding hostel facilities. The demand for courses has changed this year. Many candidates, both from the commerce and science streams, want computer science as the combination subject. The other course combinations in demand are PCMB, PCMC and CSBA”. .

Fr Clifford further said, “This year we have decided to admit a large number of students, and have increased the cut off for admission. It is because of the good results., that for computer science combination, the cut off has been increased from 80% to 90%. There was a 5%increase in cut off for PCMB, and candidates require 85% marks, whereas the CSBA combination has seen an increase in cut off by 10% , and in other course combinations, there has been a 5% increase in cut off”. .

” It is incredibly exciting to have more than 3500 students in St Aloysius PU College. The outstanding percentage result has doubled the number of applicants for this academic year. The overwhelming response of both parents and students towards the all round excellence has boosted our growth. Jesuit education motivates every student to broaden their mental horizons by excelling not only in academics and extra-curricular but also become good human beings serving the society. St Aloysius Gonzaga , Patron of our College is an example of compassion and dedication towards humankind to every youth of our campus” added Fr Clifford.

He further said, “St Aloysius Institution, Mangaluru which began as a small institution serving a few hundred students more than 141 years ago, has today grown into a complex educational enterprise, with various units scattered all over two sprawling campuses, where more than 15,000 students, boys and girls pursue their studies in various disciplines. St Aloysius Institutions seek to establish a congenial environment in which those of diverse cultural backgrounds and religious beliefs can participate in the community, in the spirit of co- operation and mutual respect”.

Team Mangalorean also had the opportunity to meet a few students who got admission into St Aloysius PUC and were happy to share their feelings and future plans. For many, securing a perfect grade point average in their SSLC exam was no child’s play. Many of these students who achieved the feat pointed out that there was more to achieving the distinction, than just hard work. From de-stressing at regular intervals to solving question papers, a lot of effort and sacrifice was put in. However, the joy of securing the perfect score has made all the struggle worthwhile for these students.

Here is what a few students had to say : Hailing from a middle-class Catholic family Nelson Shawn Miranda said, “Having completed my SSLC at Sacred Heart’s School, Kulshekar, I am really overwhelmed to get a seat at St Aloysius PUC and continue my further studies under the guidance of Jesuit priests and faculty. After my PUC, I will either get into a technical or some other field with better prospects. I will study hard and try to get good grades in PUC, and then decide on my future career-until then its top secret. Thanks to my parents for showing their love, care and encouraging me all my life. My sincere thanks to Aunty Ms Jessy Pinto, a well-wisher and Uncle Alfie D’souza of Team Mangalorean for putting in their efforts during my admission time, and also ensuring support during my academic career ”

Miss Sushma, expressing her thoughts said, ” At the moment my priority will be only on studies. After PUC I may decide on Medicine or engineering. I am happy to get a seat at this renowned institution which has produced many great personalities. I hope that I will get the best education here so that I can reach greater heights in my future career. I attribute my success fully to my beloved parents, who have been my backbone since childhood- and they still care and support me a lot. “

Miss Susan said, ” I am overwhelmed to get a seat at this prestigious college run by the Jesuit priests. Under the guidance of Apostolic Sisters during my earlier school days, I have achieved a lot and learned a lot. Thanks to the Sisters at St Agnes Institution. I am very much confident that the Jesuit priests and the lecturers at St Aloysius PUC will train me and show me the right path to my future success in my academics. I have still not made any decision as to what I’ll do after my PUC- when the right time comes I will make the right choice. My parents have been very supportive, and I attribute my success to them. Thank You Mangalorean.com for giving me an opportunity to share my thoughts”.

Miss Mary Thomas who completed SSLC at St Theresa School, Mangalurusaid, ” I always believed in God and prayers, and will continue to do so, because without God’s help nothing is possible, including your studies. God helped me recover from Flu which struck me the day before my exams, and I was able to answer my exams, thereby getting good grades. I am really overwhelmed to be admitted to St Aloysius PUC, because I always wanted to get into this institution run by Jesuit priests. After my PUC, I will try to get into a medical field, but as of now I haven’t decided yet what kind of medical career that I will select. At the moment I will concentrate on my studies, get good grades, and decide on my future career accordingly”.

Ravindra R S said, ” All my life I had full support and encouragement from my parents- and I very much indebted to them for my success. I am also happy that I got a seat here, which is also my dream come true. I always wanted to pursue my higher studies after SSLC at St Aloysius, and God helped me to get in here- and also due to my grades (smiling)? I am also grateful to my high school teachers who helped me when I had problems with my studies. I am yet to decide what I will pursue after PUC-probably get into Medicine or Engineering or….IIT?? I will try my best get good grades, and with all the facilities and encouragement at this college, I am confident that I will excel in my academics”