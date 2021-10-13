Decision on Relaxation of COVID Restrictions in Border Areas and Reopening of Primary Schools – CM Bommai

Spread the love



















Decision on Relaxation of COVID Restrictions in Border Areas and Reopening of Primary Schools after Expert Committee Meeting: CM Bommai

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Decision regarding the relaxation of covid restrictions in border areas and on reopening of primary schools would be taken soon after a meeting with the expert committee”.

He was speaking to the media persons at the Mangaluru International Airport on October 13.

The Chief Minister said that the experts are assessing the situation in the districts of Karnataka bordering Kerala and Maharashtra. A meeting would be held with the covid expert committee soon after Dasara to discuss the situation and a decision on relaxing the restrictions in border districts would be taken.

A decision will also be taken regarding the reopening of primary schools. Trials of COVID vaccination for children aged between 2 – 18 years of age are in the final stages. Children and adolescents will be vaccinated soon. Karnataka is at the forefront in the vaccination drive, the CM added.

Speaking about the cases and charge sheets filed against the public during the pandemic, the CM said that a decision will be taken to withdraw the cases after holding discussions with the police officials.

Replying to a query on immoral policing, CM said that the sentiments of the people should not be hurt. We should all try to maintain harmony in society as no one can live without morals, and it is the responsibility of each and every one.

