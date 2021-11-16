Spread the love



















Decision to hold PU board exams amid Covid triggers row in K’taka



Bengaluru: The decision of the Department of Pre-University Education in Karnataka to conduct mid-term board exams amid fears of a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered a row in the state.

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has called for a bundh on Tuesday against conducting the board exams instead of regular midterm exams.

The department has prepared question papers on lines of annual examination and will hold the exams for 6.5 lakh students at a time between November 29 and December 10. Sources in the education department said that the decision has been taken in the backdrop of fears of a possible third Covid wave.

Earlier, mid-term exams were not conducted simultaneously. The Pre-University College Principal’s Association prepared question papers in every district and evaluated the answer sheets at the college level. The results were not sent to the department.

But this time the education department is conducting mid-term exams on the lines of CBSE and ICSE.

The results for the 2020-21 academic year were announced after considering the mid-term results and SSLC scores. Many colleges weren’t able to conduct the mid-term exams. It has become a challenge for the education department to announce PU results.

The AIDSO has urged the state government not to pressurise the students and lecturers amid severe academic crisis, terming the decision to hold mid-term exams as undemocratic and unscientific.

