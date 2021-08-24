Decomposed Body of a Middle-Age Man Found in Dilapidated Basement of a Building

Spread the love



















Decomposed Body of a Middle-Age Man (around 45 years) Found in Dilapidated Basement of a Building, named ‘Star Tower Building’, Rao & Rao Circle/4th Maidan Cross Road, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: This morning around 11 am, Mangaluru North police were informed that a decomposed body of a middle-age man was lying the dilapidated basement of ‘Star Tower Building, Rao & Rao Circle/4th Maidan Cross Road, Mangaluru. Team Mangalorean at the scene noticed that the body might have been lying there for the last 2-3 days, emanating foul smell. Police personnel, including Assistant commissioner of Police P A Hegde, Police Sub Inspector and other constables were at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Police are trying to find the family members or relatives of the deceased, until then the body will be kept in District Wenlock hospital before post-mortem is done. Team Mangalorean noticed on the deceased’s right hand having tattoos which read ‘RS’, ‘Om’ and a star sign. Medical authority from Wenlock hospital checked the body before it was shifted to the mortuary.

A shop owner in that building speaking to Team Mangalorean said that many had informed the building owners to clean the basement which was meant for vehicle parking, but not put into use, resulting in huge trash collection. He also said that a large group of transgenders are seen every night in that basement, mingling with men. Among the trash seen were used gutka sachets, cigarette butts, condoms, broken mannequins, etc. Recently a local TV channel had highlighted the pathetic condition of the building basement, following which the garbage was removed.

Further investigation is on, and police are looking into CCTV footage for any clues in this death case.

