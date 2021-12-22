‘Decoupled’: Surveen Chawla calls Madhavan a ‘dream co-star’

Mumbai: Actress Surveen Chawla, who was recently seen in web show ‘Decoupled’, has called R. Madhavan “a dream co-star to work with” and that “it has been a pleasure” for her to work with him on the show.

Shedding light on the reason behind their impeccable on-screen chemistry and repartees, Surveen said, “I remember when we were doing the test shoot and the first scene of the show, it felt like Maddy (R. Madhavan) and I had known each other since forever. The moment I spoke to him on the first video call we had, I found him to be really chill and easy-breezy.”

Talking about how Madhavan approaches a scene holistically, she said, “One very important thing about him that I noticed very early on during our interactions was that as an actor he is not thinking about just himself, or just his character, he’s very giving and generous.. He’s thinking about the show.”

“So that process and that kind of camaraderie for a show like this where you’re playing partners, I think just worked beautifully. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to play Arya,” she concluded

Created and written by Manu Joseph and directed by Hardik Mehta, ‘Decoupled’ follows the life of an urban Indian couple as they decide to go their separate ways. The series is available to stream on Netflix.