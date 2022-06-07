Decree signed to extend political transition in Mali



Bamako: Mali’s interim President Assimi Goita has signed a decree to extend the political transition in the West African nation for two years.

This decision came after the 6th Extraordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held in Accra, Ghana, reports Xinhua news agency.

West African leaders failed to agree on the lifting of the sanctions imposed on Mali.

They also decided to re-examine the situation in Mali on July 3, while recommending continuing the dialogue to reach an agreement to ensure “a gradual lifting of sanctions” as “the criteria for the transition are achieved”.

After the coup of August 18, 2020, an 18-month political transition was launched in Mali on September 15 that year.

Since then, the transitional authorities have been negotiating an extension of the deadline with the ECOWAS.

The Malian transitional government was required to restore constitutional order since they toppled the government in 2020.

It failed to fulfil a promise to hold elections in February this year, prompting the comprehensive sanctions from the ECOWAS.

In April, interim Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga announced the start of a 24-month transition process of free and transparent presidential elections in the country.