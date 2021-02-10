Spread the love



















Deepak Rao Murder Accused Pinky Nawaz Attacked

Mangaluru: A group of four members assaulted the murder accused of Deepak Rao with deadly weapons at Katipalla here on February 10.

The injured has been identified as Pinky Nawaz (26) from Katipalla.

According to the police, Pinky Nawaz was attacked by four to five persons, and one of the assailants is identified as Shakib Alias Shabbu. The assailants came in a Swift Dezire car and assaulted Pinky Nawaz with deadly weapons and fled from the spot.

Nawaz was injured in the attack and is admitted to the hospital.

Accused Shakib is involved in chain snatching and other cases. The police are investigating the case.