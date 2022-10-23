Deepavali Celebration at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute

Mangaluru: On the occasion of Deepavali, St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Mangaluru organised a Pencil sketch drawing and Rangoli competition on 22nd October 2022 at 12:30 p.m and the Deepavali celebration programme was held at 3 p.m. in the college auditorium. The judges for the competition were Ms Reeshel D’souza, Alwyn Menezes and Santhosh Barboza.

The programme commenced with a prayer service which was led by the students of the Front Office Executive. The welcome dance was performed by the students of sewing technology. Sachendra Ambagilu – Junior Training Officer, Trinity ITI was the chief guest for the programme. Fr John D’Souza SJ – Director, Roshan D’souza – Principal, Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal, Noel Lobo – Training Officer were present.

Roshan D’Souza, the Principal welcomed the gathering. Azeem Mohammed, the student of the front office executive, spoke about the Deepavali celebration and the significance of the Deepavali festival. Ms Shahima, a student of sewing technology sang a song on behalf of the Deepavali celebration.

The chief guest addressed the gathering by explaining how Diwali should be in our life. ” Diwali is a festival of lights where we see firecrackers, house cleaning, lanterns and decorations at home. Also, we should purify ourselves. If you achieve a goal in knowledge and have expertise in skills, you will move forward and achieve success in life” he said.

Fr John D’Souza SJ in his presidential address said that ‘Growth should be continuous. ” Development by growth, prosperity by development, peace by prosperity, society by peace this must be the cycle. We need to be a lamp in others’ lives. We must be the lamp of society.” he added.

The results of the Rangoli competition were announced.

PENCIL SKETCH DRAWING COMPETITION :

Ist Prize – Kiran, MRAC 1st

IInd Prize – Gagan, EL 1st

IIIrd Prize – Sujay, EM 1st

RANGOLI COMPETITION :

Ist Prize – Front Office Executive

IInd Prize – MRAC 1st

Third Prize – Sewing Technology

Gyaral Lobo, JTO proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was compared by Vincent Mendonca, JTO.

