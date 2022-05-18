Deepika walks Cannes red carpet in Sabyasachi sari inspired by Royal Bengal tiger



New Delhi: It was Kolkata-based acclaimed fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s Bengal Tiger sari that Deepika Padukone dazzled in as she walked the red carpet on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

The sari, which the actress and Cannes jury member paired with a black strapless blouse, stood out because of its golden and black stripes, inspired by the big cat after which the collection is named. Earlier during the day, she had appeared for the jury photocall also in a Sabyasachi ensemble of lime green pants and jaunty shirt.

As was to be expected, the ecstatic designer took to his Instagram handle to announce this fact to the world and say that the sari was a part of his Akash Tara collection, which celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques seen through a modern lens.

“The blocks have been block printed and hand embroidered by some of India’s finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier,” the designer announced.

Deepika paired the sari with a bejewelled headband from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Royal Bengal collection. “The headband,” the designer explained, “pays homage to the traditional Indian ‘matha patti’ headpiece with Art Noveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings updates a classic with an Art Noveau gaze.”

The actress rounded off her retro look with bold and black eyeliner, black manicure, nude lips and a hair bun.

The post begins with a telling quote from Sabyasachi: “The sari is a story I will never stop telling. No matter where we are in the world, it has its place.”