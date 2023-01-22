Defeat Pramod Madhwaraj in case he Contests Elections – D K Shivakumar

Udupi: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D. K. Shivakumar asked the voters of Udupi to defeat former minister Pramod Madhwaraj in case he contests the elections next time.

Speaking in the Prajadhwani programme in Udupi on Sunday, January 22, D. K. Shivakumar said that the Congress had made Pramod Madhwaraj Udupi MLA and Congress minister (who quit the party to join the BJP last year) though he was the first-time MLA.

The Congress had also made his mother, Manorama Madhwaraj and his father Madhwaraj, ministers when they were with the party. “What more could Congress do for them? Notwithstanding it, Pramod Madhwaraj quit the Congress,” he said.

