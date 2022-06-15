Defence Security Corps Accommodation at Bajpe Inaugurated by IG S Paramesh

Defence Security Corps (DSC) Accommodation at Bajpe Inaugurated by Inspector General S Paramesh, President Tatrakshak Medal ( PTM) , Tatrakshak Medal (TM) Coast Guard Region Commander (West) in Virtual Mode on Wednesday, 15 June 2022



Mangaluru: The Indian Coast Guard in its commitment to provide accommodation for all its personnel, inaugurated Defence Security Corps Accommodation for its personnel at Bajpe, Mangaluru on 15 June 2022 in virtual mode. The accommodation complex was virtually inaugurated by the Commander Coast Guard Region (West). Living accommodation along with allied facilities for a total of 83 DSC personnel has been completed and handed over as part of two separate projects. The DSC Accommodation shows the commitment of the Indian Coast Guard and its leadership to the DSC Community quality of life.

The Regional Commander appreciated the Military Engineering Services and its personnel for bringing the project to fruition which is as per latest specifications. Indian Coast Guard is undertaking infrastructure development at Bajpe, Mangaluru to strengthen its operational reach and enhance the coastal security along the coast of Karnataka. Mangalore is being developed as a major station where the Coast Guard Academy of global standards is also being planned.

The major ongoing projects at Bajpe, Mangaluru include administrative, technical, and living accommodation for the Coast Guard Air Enclave and married accommodation for officers and DSC personnel. The same will also contribute towards undertaking CG Charter inter alia Search and Rescue (SAR), Pollution Response, etc. The new DSC Accommodation is state-of-the-art and energy efficient, with comprehensive security management measures. The buildings utilize resource efficient green technology and promote environment friendly practices.

Twitter

#SabkaSaathSabkaVikas

#HousingForAll

#SmartLiving

#infraDevelopment