Dejected live-in partner kidnaps woman’s brother, Bengaluru Police arrests 6



Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have arrested a man and five others for kidnapping the brother of a woman, who was in a live-in relationship with him in Bengaluru. The accused resorted to crime to force her back into the relationship after she left him, police said on Monday.

The arrested dejected lover has been identified as Srinivas (32) and his associates are Pratap (28), Aakash (31), Huchche Gowda (34), Shiva (31) and Gangadhar (34).

According to police, the accused worked in the vehicle recovery team of a finance company. He was in love with a 23-year-old woman and after she reciprocated, both started living together. After a live-in relationship for four months, the woman broke up with him.

The accused started calling the woman repeatedly and forced her to continue the relationship with him. After she refused his demands, he conspired to kidnap her brother Venkatesh and force her back into a relationship with him.

When Venkatesh was returning home from work, the accused Srinivas in the pretext of saying something important asked him to come in his car. Later, he took him to the outskirts of the city and assaulted him. The accused called the woman and told that he had kidnapped her brother and would kill him if she did not come back to him.

The woman then approached the jurisdictional Byadarahalli police. The police tracked the accused persons and rescued the victim. All accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.