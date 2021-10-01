Spread the love



















Delay in Jalasiri, LED projects Questioned by Opposition Party Members in MCC

Mangaluru: In a heated argument between the Opposition party members in the Mangaluru City Corporation and MCC Mayor Premanand Sheety and MCC Commissioner Akshy Shridar the Opposition members seeking the chair at the council meeting to explain about delay and inappropriate implementation of Jalasiri and LED projects, on Thursday, 30 September.

Congress corporators in the opposition in the MCC council, questioned the ruling BJP and officials for delaying the implementation of the Jalasiri and LED streetlight projects in the city. Jalasiri, a 24×7 drinking water project, is being implemented by Suez Projects Private Limited (lead partner), Suez India and DRS Infratech, at an estimated cost of Rs 792.4 crore. Meanwhile, the work to convert nearly 70,000 conventional streetlights into LEDs under the Smart City Mission is under progress in the city.

Opposition Congress Member in MCC, Abdul Rauf

Opposition leader in City Corporation, A C Vinayaraj said that the progress of the work on the conversion of conventional streetlights into LEDs in the city was not satisfactory, and he pointed out that the supply of lamps was also not proper. “It is aimed at completing the project by December this year, but the work has not been completed in many wards yet,” he said.

Former Congress MCC Mayor Shashidar Hegde

In reply, Mayor Premanand Shetty said, “I have convened a meeting recently, and it has been found that the work is not progressing satisfactorily. We have warned the agency and the commissioner has a served notice in this regard. We will invoke the penalty clause too for the delay.” Meanwhile, former MCC mayor Bhaskar Moily from the Congress pointed out about the slow pace of work on the Jalasiri project. Shashidhar Hegde, another senior corporator from the Congress, also noted that there is a mismatch in the work estimate and the ground reality, when it comes to the implementation of the Jalasiri project.

Opposition Congress members in MCC, Praveenchandra Alva (Front) and A C Vinayaraj (in the back)

Officials said that more workers will be deployed to speed up the implementation of the Jalasiri project. Meanwhile, the mayor told the council members that separate meetings will be held to discuss the LED and Jalasiri projects.

New software for Self-Assessment System (SAS) Tax

The council approved a proposal to develop a new software to facilitate the online payment of property tax under the Self-Assessment System (SAS), through the Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (Keonics). Mayor Shetty said that a demonstration of the proposed online property tax payment system will be organised within a week.

Waste Collection: Contract Extension approved for Antony Waste Handling Cell :

As the existing contract between the MCC and Antony Waste Handling Cell, to collect and transport waste from the city ends in January 2022, the city corporation has proposed to extend the contract for one more year.

Mayor Premanand Shetty said “We have already prepared an alternative DPR for the collection and transportation of waste from the city. Meanwhile, Ramakrishna Math will also submit a DPR for the purpose. However, it may take time for the city corporation to get approval from the government for a new DPR. Hence, the present contract of the AWHC can be extended for one year till January 31, 2023, or till the alternative DPR is finalised,”.

Like this: Like Loading...