Spread the love



















Delhi, adjoining cities receive light spells of rain



New Delhi: Delhi and adjoining cities witnessed light rain on Wednesday, lowering down soaring temperature, as the intensity of cyclone Tauktae continues to weaken.

Due to continuous light rain since early morning in several parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, the minimum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s average, the IMD said.

IMD’s weather forecast has stated that the national capital will witness a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain. Earlier, the IMD had issued an orange colour-coded warning for National Capital Region (NCR) for Wednesday with a forecast of rains and squally winds of 50-60 kilometres per hour.

Cyclone Tauktae is very likely to move north-eastwards and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during next 12 hours, the IMD said on Wednesday.

It further stated that the remnant of the system is very likely to move further north-eastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

Like this: Like Loading...