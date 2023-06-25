Delhi businessman killed after Merc hits divider on Delhi-Mumbai E-Way

A Delhi-based businessman and owner of Raj Solvex Pvt Ltd died in a road accident on Delhi-Mumbai Super Expressway in Alwar after the speeding Mercedes car he was travelling in overturned after hitting a divider. The ill-fated car caught fire and the businessman was burnt alive, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rajan Gupta (33). The accident took place at around 12.30 a.m. on Sunday in an area under the Naugawan police station. The impact was so severe that the car got engulfed in flames.

Gupta, a resident of Model Town in Delhi, died on the spot. His partner Tulsiram, who was also present in the car, got seriously injured and was referred to a hospital in Jaipur from the district hospital in Alwar.

ASI Mahendra Kumar said that Gupta had left for Delhi from Alwar on Saturday night via the Delhi-Mumbai Super Expressway in a Mercedes car.

According to the police, in an attempt to save a tractor-trolley, the car collided with the divider.

